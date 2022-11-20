Akwa Ibom Set To Host 2022 Biennial Police Games





Preparations are in top gear for the hosting of the 13th Biennial Nigeria Police Games in Akwa Ibom State.

The Police Sports Fiesta, which is scheduled for commencement on November 23, 2022, will have not less than 35,000 officers in the Nigeria Police Force and allied service providers in participation.

The State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, dropped the hint while addressing worshippers during the November edition of the Monthly Government House Prayer Meeting held at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo on Sunday.

Governor Emmanuel described the Police Games as one of the biggest sporting events in the state, affirming that it will bring about an upsurge in the socio-economic activities of the state.

“Within the week we will have a lot of visitors coming into the state. We are hosting the Police Games in Akwa Ibom State and over 6,000 athletes will be here and it will commence on 23rd November, 2022. It will be a season of big economic activities. By the time you have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper