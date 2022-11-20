Gunmen Abduct Kwara Cleric, Sibling, Son, Demand N100m Ransom





Gunmen struck at Oko-Olowo, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, in the early hours of Saturday and abducted three persons.

The victims are a young cleric, Alfa Sofiu Amolegbe, his sibling, Fasansi, and son, Aliyu.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the trio were attacked at their private residence in Oko-Olowo along Ilorin-Jebba expressway after the suspected kidnappers removed the burglary of a window in the building to gain entry.

An attempt by Fasansi to escape was met with stiff resistance from the kidnappers, who reportedly rained bullets on him and also matcheted him.

The father of the victims, Imam Amolegbe of Dada, Okelele area, Ilorin, told LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers abandoned Fasansi thinking he was dead. The victim is now recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

Imam Amolegbe said the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding for N100m ransom.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100m ransom. We have begged them to accept N10m from us,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper