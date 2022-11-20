Investing In Groundnut Oil Production Business





Nigeria is the largest groundnut producer in the African continent, and the fourth producer of the crop in the world. The country produces around 1.5 million metric tons of groundnut annually and derives its oil which is an extremely nutritious product. In Nigeria’s topography, one can produce five metric tons of groundnuts per hectare. From a ton of groundnuts, one can extract 500 litres of oil.

Hence, groundnut oil production business is a profitable one with huge export potential. The market is one the Nigerian government has been very supportive of, particularly, edible oil production, in recent years.

To seize the opportunity this market presents, you can start a groundnut oil production business through setting up small or medium scale oil mill, based on the desired output and project cost. Considering that groundnuts are widely produced in Nigeria, and almost all of the population uses its byproducts, it seems to be profitable to build and operate groundnut oil processing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper