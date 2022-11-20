Osinbajo Seeks More Investments To Achieve Sanitation Targets





To attain global sanitation targets, Nigeria will have to triple current investment levels in the sector, an objective that will require contributions of partners and stakeholders since government budgets alone won’t make the mark.

This was stated Friday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who declared open the 2022 World Toilet Summit in Abuja on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For Nigeria, we will need to triple current investments in the sector. But with the current fiscal constraints, this additional expenditure cannot be accommodated by government budgetary provisions alone, we will require the contribution of our partners and stakeholders,” he stated.

He noted in a statement by his media aide Laolu Akande; “While governments must acknowledge their role in providing the needed leadership to rally all other stakeholders in contributing to improved and sustainable access to sanitation services, the development sector, private sector, civil society, research…





Source: Leadership Newspaper