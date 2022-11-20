PDP Crisis: Wike, Supporters Form ‘Integrity Group’, Meet In Lagos





The five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) otherwise known as G-5, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and some other party chieftains, on Sunday, announced the formation of the Integrity Group within the opposition party.

Other governors in the group are Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

The governors and some aggrieved party members are currently having a strategic meeting in Lagos, which may not be unconnected to the agitation for the removal of the PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Addressing journalists before going into a closed-door meeting, Governor Makinde said the Integrity Group remained the face behind the struggle within the PDP.

Makinde said, “We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. We have been of the G5 – that is, the five PDP governors. The G5 is all about the Integrity…





Source: Leadership Newspaper