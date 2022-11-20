Power Learn To Train 1m Software Developers Across Africa





Power Learn Project (PLP), in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and the Job Red, has launched #1MillionDevs4Africa Program in Nigeria in a bid to train one million software developers across the continent by 2027.

Nigeria became the fifth country in Africa, after Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, in which the #1MillionDevs4Africa program has launched and would see about 1500 people trained in software for 16 weeks.

According to PLP, the program is 100 per cent funded in a remote-driven program, with access to internship and venture coaching support from JobRed and Adanian Labs respectively.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos at the weekend, the head of program, PLP Nigeria, Ajo Balogun said the goal of the project is to drive transformative change for the youths in Africa by providing relevant tech skills through quality and tech training.

Nigeria’s digital sector was projected to add about $88 billion and three million jobs to the economy by 2027, and what this means…





Source: Leadership Newspaper