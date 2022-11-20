Shoprite Nigeria Restates Expansion Plans To Bolster Economy





Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited, the owners of the supermarket chain, Shoprite Nigeria, has emphasised the need to expand partnerships and strengthen relationship with its suppliers and ultimately boosting the nation’s economy on the retail front.

In doing this, the company hosted its first Supplier and Partner Forum in Lagos. The conference which hosted over 200 suppliers and partners.

The chief executive officer, RSN, Hubertus Rick, said: “the gathering presented a platform to engage suppliers and partners and build their understanding of the business goal to serve as a catalyst in the transition from the traditional open market retail trade formats to novel formal retail models in order to develop and promote fair, efficient and competitive markets, aid national development and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.”

Rick emphasised the role of suppliers and partners in Shoprite’s plans, stating that, “expansion is a core pillar of our growth strategy, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper