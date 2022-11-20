TotalEnergies Commits $1.5m To Flood Victims In Rivers





TotalEnergies has extended its interventionist measures to help assuage the sufferings of communities affected by deadly flood in Rivers state.

TotalEnergies provided various relief materials and logistics to the people while also providing medical assistance and daily feeding to victims in the four Internal Displaced Peoples (IDP) camps set up by the Egi Peoples Assembly.

It was a tale of woes and lamentations as unprecedented floods ravaged many parts of the country, rendering millions homeless, and causing massive destruction of property, farmlands, and infrastructure across the country.

According to the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 600 lives have been lost, with thousands injured and about 1.3 million displaced while hundreds of thousands of houses as well as vast tracts of farmland have also been destroyed.

The Egi and Ekpeye communities, host to TotalEnergies facilities, in its OML 58 concession, were not immune to the devastating floods. In response, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper