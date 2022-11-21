Buhari Congratulates Senior Aide On Dan Masanin Kazaure Title





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) on his conferment of the traditional title of Dan Masanin Kazaure in Jigawa State, by the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Hussaini Adamu.

The President also felicitated with the family of the senior aide on the successful wedding of their only daughter, Hafsah, to Ibrahim Tijjani Ibrahim.

At a reception in honour of the couple and the newly turbaned Dan Masanin Kazaure, at the weekend in Abuja, the President in a statement by his media aide, expressed delight that one of his principal aides has been deemed worthy to be honoured by the Emir of Kazaure and the good people of his Emirate.

”I also wish to take this opportunity to thank you immensely for your services as my State Chief of Protocol over the past seven and half years. A job discharged with exemplary commitment and efficiency.

”Accept, my best wishes, and that of my family as you serve your community in this new role. Be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper