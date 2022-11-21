FCT Minister Appoints Dan-Hassan As RUWASSA New Boss





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has approved the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Ali Dan-Hassan as the substantive Executive Director of the FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Directorate (RUWASSA).

In a statement signed by the head of media and publicity, FCT RUWASSA, Karo Sani Bala, the appointment took effect from October 7, 2022, wishing him God’s guidance and successful accomplishment of the tasks assigned to him.

According to the statement, Dan-Hassan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Geology (ABU, 1987); M.Sc. in Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology (Ile-Ife, 1993), and Ph.D. degree in Hydrogeology (FUTMX, 2013), Professional Certificates from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden.

“UNESCO-IHE Institute for Water Education, Delft, Netherlands.

With three decades of field experience in Mineral and Water Resources, Sanitation, and Hygiene sectors, Dr. Dan-Hassan is poised to demonstrate his dexterity in making impacts in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper