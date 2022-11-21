Gombe Gov Appoints Yakubu Kwairanga As New Emir Of Funakaye





Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yakubu Muhammad Kwairanga as the new Emir of Funakaye.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Gombe State Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo.

According to the Commissioner, the appointment was in the exercise of the powers vested in the Governor under the Gombe State Chieftaincy Law 2022 and based on recommendations of the kingmakers of the Funakaye Emirate Council as well as due consultations.

Dasuki, while presenting the appointment letter to the new monarch at the Emir’s palace in Bajoga, Funakaye local government area of the State, charged the royal father to embrace all and sundry in his domain and build on the legacies of his predecessors.

“Almighty Allah has chosen Yakubu Muhammad Kwairanga as the next Emir of this blessed Emirate from among many other eligible candidates from the royal family, as such I am appealing to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper