Hanson Wins Teachers Naija Reality TV Show Season 3 N10m Grand Prize





After four weeks of intense tasks by 19 housemates, Theophilla Effiong Hanson from Akwa Ibom State has emerged winner of the Season 3 of Teachers Naija Reality TV Show.

LEADERSHIP reports that the reality TV show, an initiative of Anub Media Limited, had its first season in 2019 where the winner, first and second runners-u, went home with N1.5million, N1million, and N500,000 cash prizes respectively.

In its second edition in 2021, the show winner was awarded a two-bedroom flat in Abuja and the sum of N2million cash prize while the first and the second runners-up got N1.5million and N1million respectively.

Hanson, who emerged winner of this year’s edition, themed, ‘The Smart Teacher’, was rewarded with N10million – N3million cash with N7million worth of prizes – while the first and second runners-up got N7million and N5million respectively.

She edged out two other finalists, Queen Etana Tunde and Adenike Ambrose, to clinch the coveted prize of this year’s edition.

Source: Leadership Newspaper