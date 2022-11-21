I’m Not Stepping Down For Atiku, Kwankwaso Insists  





Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday dismissed insinuation in some quarters that he would step down for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking in Lagos at a meeting with Nigeria Guilds of Editors, Kwankwaso said, “Some people are saying that I am stepping down for Atiku, why then did I leave the party? These are the issues; you see the problem with that party was that there are so many people who believe that they are highly privileged. In democracy, people are free to follow any political party, you cannot sit there and start dictating that I like this one, or you do not like the other one.”

The NNDP candidate said his ideology and experience is different from his opponents which can be traced back to when he was a governor in Kano State.

According to him, his journey in governance dated back from when he was employed as an artisan…





Source: Leadership Newspaper