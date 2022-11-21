Kwara Varsity VC, Akanbi, Dies At 51, Gov AbdulRazaq, Emir Mourn





The vice chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), is dead.

Aged 51, Akanbi reportedly died on Sunday at a medical facility in Lagos State.

The university’s management confirmed the death of Akanbi in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sally.

Before his appointment as KWASU’s vice chancellor two years ago, Akanbi was a law teacher at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

“With very heavy heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Management of Kwara State University announces the death of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi( SAN).

“The sad event took place on 20th November 2022 after a protracted illness. We urge all to remember the immediate and extended family and the University in prayers in this very trying time,” the management stated.

Visitor to KWASU and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described as painful and shocking the death of Akanbi.

“We submit to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper