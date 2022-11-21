Need To Secure The Highways





In January this year, a case of Kidnapping occurred on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. This happens to be the busiest highway in the country with the human traffic and the movement of goods that connect the north to the south. A recent attack by criminals was at Abule Onigari and it ended with the killing of a commercial driver. Five passengers were reported to have been abducted. One day later, another attack on the same spot almost led to the abduction of an actress, Bimpe Akintunde and her daughter. Since then, the cases of abductions on this vital link ferrying goods between the north and south has been on the increase.

A number of travellers, including a former deputy vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje and some students were also kidnapped on October 28, 2022. They were only released after an unspecified sum as ransom was paid. The mode of operation of many of the kidnappers is to dress in military uniforms.

According to the police, this incident…





Source: Leadership Newspaper