Rivers: Attacks Won’t Deter Us From Participating In 2023 Elections – Abe





Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the continuous attacks on him and his supporters will not deter the party from participating in the 2023 general elections in the State.

Abe made the declaration on Monday while addressing SDP stakeholders in Degema, headquarters of Degema local government area of the State.

He said: “My name is Magnus Ngei Abe, I am the reason they were shooting guns in Degema this morning. They did not want you to see me; they did not want you to hear me, they did not want me to come here.

“But, I said even if it is just five people that are here, as long as there is an atmosphere in which I can deliver my message peacefully, I will come and talk to those five people.

“I know that those ten or five people, they will talk to another ten people, and the ten people will talk to another ten people, and the ten people will talk to another ten people, and before you know, it the thing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper