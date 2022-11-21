Stakeholders Step Up Preparations For Toilet Day Summit





As the Federal Ministry of Water Resources prepares to organise a World Toilet Summit in Nigeria to create awareness against open defecation and the importance of building toilets in homes, markets, motor parks and other public places, stakeholders have commended the minister, Engineer Suleiman Hussein Adamu over his foresight.

The stakeholders including the minister of state for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani and the managing director of SY Engineering Services Ltd, an FCT public convenience consultant, Kabir Usman, told LEADERSHIP that the summit will create awareness for the building of more convenience in the country.

According to the stakeholders, there is a need for the building of more public conveniences and proper management in the FCT.

They described the summit as timely adding that the toilet summit to be held in Abuja by the water resources minister and ministry will help reduce the high rate of open defecation in the country.

“Such a summit is necessary to proffer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper