‘APC Supporters Will Vote Tinubu/Shettima Ticket’





National coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima and Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu campaign movement in the North-West, Kabiru Sani Giant, has said supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi and other states in the region would vote for the party’s candidates 100 per cent.

Giant also expressed the optimism that Gwandu would win the governorship election.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of APC supporters who converged to expressing their interest to vote three candidates at national and state levels yesterday at Aliero quarters in Birnin kebbi, the national coordinator commended President, Muhammau Buhari and Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for chosen Tinubu and Dr Nasir as presidential and gubernatorial candidate of APC.

He called on APC supporters in Kebbi and other states in the north-west zone to come out-en-masse to vote Tinubu/Shetima at national and Dr Nasir Idris at state levels.

He said from what he saw at the gathering in Aliero quarters of Birnin Kebbi tropolis, the APC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper