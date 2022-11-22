Celebrities, Fans Congratulate Davido On His 30th Birthday





Some Nigerian celebrities and fans of Afrobeat superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, have congratulated the music star on the occasion of his 30th birthday anniversary on November 21, 2022.

The singer, who was born in Atlanta, United States, on November 21, 1992 to Osun-born business mogul, Adedeji Adeleke, and a late University lecturer, Veronica Adeleke, clocked 30 on Monday.

To celebrate the music star’s special day, some celebrities and fans of the artiste have taken to social media platforms to pray and pour encomiums on him on the occasion of his birthday.

Celebrating the superstar, a popular music star and signee under Davido’s record label, DMW, Peruzzi took to Twitter to send a goodwill message to his boss, describing him as the strongest human he knows.

He wrote, “The Strongest Human I Know. The Sun Will Shine Again, But I Dey With You Regardless of The Weather. Happy Birthday My Boss & Friend @davido For Life.”

Popular celebrity barman and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper