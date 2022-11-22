Court Convicts 17 Internet Fraudsters In Oyo, Ogun





Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has secured the conviction and sentencing of seventeen internet fraudsters in Oyo and Ogun states.

They were convicted by Justices Bayo Taiwo, Ladoke Akintola, and Mohammed Owolabi of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State and Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu of Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on a separate one count charge each.

Their jail terms ranged from two to nine months community service and one year in prison.

The convicts were Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Ismael Fatai Olatunji, Osundele Oladapo Daniel, Olawale Isaac Adeleke, Olorunyomi Idowu Babatunde, Aneh Ojonimi, Olaide Iyanuoluwa Sadare, Akintola Babatunde Rasheed, Jamiu Babatunde Salam, Aluko Abayomi Oluwadamilare, Bello Ridwan Ayobami, Maleek Michael Ibrahim, Arasi Oluwaseun Tobi, Ganiu Fawaz Olalekan, Bello Ayoinde Olamilekan and Abiodun Taiwo Kareem.





Source: Leadership Newspaper