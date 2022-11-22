CUPP Passes Confidence Vote On INEC Over Voters’ Register Clean-up





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for cleaning up the voters’ register by removing over 2.7 million unqualified registrants.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, also commended the commission for conducting an internal inquiry into the compromise of the voters’ register, described as Omuma Magic.

He commended the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, and its commission for “publishing the voter register on its website, a move that gave Nigerians the ultimate power to be involved in the quest for transparency and cleaning up of the register by allowing them to view and make input that the Nigerian opposition family unanimously pass a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the National Commissioners.”

According to him, INEC chairman “has so far shown courage, wisdom, commitment, faith,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper