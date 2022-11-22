IMO Commends Nigeria Over Drop In Piracy





The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has commended the Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy for their lead role in suppressing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations(UN) that sets global standard for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping.

However, speaking at the 2022 edition of the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS), held in Lagos, on Monday, the IMO secretary general, Kitack Lim, commended Nigeria’s leading role in effectively collaborating with local, regional and international partners to achieve success in the war against piracy.

Lim assured Nigeria Maritime industry of IMO’s support to achieve cleaner oceans and greener shipping.

He said: “de-carbonisation is the greatest challenge of our time which IMO is working to address. The upgrading strategies shall be concluded in July 2023 and we shall adopt the long time…





Source: Leadership Newspaper