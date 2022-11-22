Nigeria’s Unity Must Be Re-negotiated – Adebanjo, Obiozor, Baba-Ahmed





The debate on whether the unity of Nigeria is negotiable came up for discussion yesterday in Lagos with elder statesmen from three regions of the country insisting that the country must re-negotiate its unity to overcome its current crises.

The elder statesmen, who spoke on the issued, included the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and the acting leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

They asserted that it was time for Nigerians to sit down and re-negotiate the continued survival of the country.

The frontline leaders spoke at a public lecture titled: “Nationalism and Nation Building in Nigeria History” organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was delivered by Prof. Jide Osuntokun.

In his opening remarks, Obiozor said none of the past leaders of the country had been able to create an atmosphere of credibility to ensure Nigeria’s claim to a political…





Source: Leadership Newspaper