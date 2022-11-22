Qatar 2022: England Thrash Iran, Holland Beat Senegal





England kicked off their World Cup campaign in style as they thrashed Iran 6-2 thanks to a brace from Bukayo Saka and efforts from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Bellingham opened the scoring with his first England goal in the 35th minute while Sterling and Saka helped Gareth Southgate’s side establish a comfortable 3-0 lead before half-time.

Saka produced a brilliant individual effort to take England further out of sight just past the hour mark before Mehdi Taremi netted a consolation for Iran, but substitutes Rashford and Grealish put the gloss on the Three Lions’ Group B debut despite a stoppage-time penalty from Taremi.

Meanwhile, African Champions Senegal’s chances of progressing to the second round of the Qatar World Cup are threatened following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Netherlands in their opening game yesterday.

A pair of late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen helped Netherlands secure a 2-0 victory over African…





Source: Leadership Newspaper