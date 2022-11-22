UBA Promises Customers Memorable Christmas With Super Savers Draw





Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has once again assured its loyal customers of a remarkable Christmas celebration as the bank plans to reward them with exciting prizes in its upcoming Super Savers draw.

The draw is open to all UBA account holders in Nigeria and will be held on the 16th of December at UBA House, Marina, where the bank will be giving out a total of N22.5 million to its loyal customers.

This unique Super Savers draw has something big for everyone and intends to appreciate customers of the bank who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years. it will also offer fresh opportunities to intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have, in the past, benefitted from various promos held by the bank.

In this edition, 23 lucky customers with UBA Bumper accounts will smile home with a grand prize of either N2 million, N1.2 million rent for a year, N500,000 shopping allowance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper