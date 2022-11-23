$1bn Looted Funds Recovered Since 2015 – Federal Govt





The Federal Government has disclosed that $1 billion has been recovered so far under President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Malami, the recovered assets have been deployed to various sectors of the economy including poverty alleviation schemes.

He disclosed that the federal government had recorded only 109 convictions before 2015, while the Buhari administration convicted over 3,000 offenders and recovered about $1 billion to date.

He said FEC approved validation extension of the Anti-corruption Strategy Document 2022 to 2026. A new policy which resulted from cooperation amongst Justices, to strengthen anti-graft fight in the country.

Malami also expressed government’s concern over cases of budget…





Source: Leadership Newspaper