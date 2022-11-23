Arms, Hard Drugs Imported Into Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 Polls, Al-Mustapha Warns





Former chief security officer (CSO) to the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, and presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Major Al- Mustapha (rtd), has warned that arms and hard drugs are being imported into Nigeria for use in the 2023 general elections.

The AA presidential candidate noted however that he was at a loss about whether the arms are being imported to reinforce insurgency or the political side of it.

Al-Mistapha who raised the alarm at a roundtable discussion organised by the Platinum Post Newspaper implored the government to take more than passing interest in arms proliferation on the eve of the general election.

But security agencies at the event assured that the forthcoming general election would hold peacefully in all parts of the country.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Contemporary Security Challenges and their Effects on 2023 General Elections”, the former CSO said, “As of today, all the agencies in Nigeria and I’m sure the representative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper