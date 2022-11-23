Buhari Urged To Place Pension Payment On First Line Charge





Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sponsor an executive bill to the National Assembly to mandate payment of pensions as first line charge in the annual budgets.

The association said the appeal was necessary to address its apprehensions that the monumental sanity being witnessed and the unprecedented fraud – free pension regime of his administration may suffer a setback if the next president unfortunately treats pension payment as a lesser priority.

FEPPPAN, which commended the president for making pensioners welfare a top priority, also urged him to immortalise himself in the heart and life of Nigerian pensioners and their families by mandating pension payment as a first line charge in the constitution before he exits office.

These appeals were contained in a communique jointly signed by its president-general, general secretary and national public relations officer l, Tempe Ubani, Mr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper