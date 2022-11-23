I Won’t Take Side In Ronaldo, Manchester Utd Row – Bruno





Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has said that he won’t “pick a side” after teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and United have agreed a “mutual” termination of his contract after he made a number of critical remarks about the club in an interview with Piers Morgan, including saying he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes is part of the Portugal squad at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar along with Ronaldo but said he has no ill-feeling towards the 37-year-old despite his explosive comments.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable, and I don’t have to pick a side,” Fernandes told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It was a privilege to play with Cristiano at the club, a dream and I’ve always said that. Cristiano has always been an inspiration for me. It was a dream come true to be able to play with Cristiano, it was great for me and good while it lasted. Cristiano took a different decision for his life, his career and we have to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper