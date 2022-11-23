Jarigbe Repairs Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Wanihem Road





Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has begun the rehabilitation of 27km Yahe-Wanokom Wanikade Wanihem road in Yala LGA of Cross River State.

The road is one of the major projects that if completed would boost economic activities in the senatorial district.

Representing Jarigbe at the flag-off of the road repairs, Mr Egar Mgbantul, stated that he decided to embark on the project in order to reduce the suffering of his constituents.

Agom who received commendation for embarking on the project explained that he is in the National Assembly to protect the interest and welfare of the constituents.

He stated that upon completion the road would enhance community integration, boost inter- community trade and give the constituents access to other economic opportunities that abound within the senatorial zone.

The lawmaker lauded residents of Yahe and Ukelle for their tremendous support so far, and pledged to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper