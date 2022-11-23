Nigeria, Canada Push Gas As Transition Fuel





With a focus on improving trade, deepening ongoing educational collaboration, continuing dialogue on the global energy transition issues and climate change, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, have agreed on the need for deepening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Canada.

This was the highlight of the meeting between both leaders in Ottawa, the capital of the North American country yesterday.

During his interaction with top Canadian parliamentarians, including senators and cabinet members led by Freeland, Prof. Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande,noted that, “we are hoping for much more that we can do together.”

The Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the nation’s Finance Minister, had earlier expressed similar sentiments while welcoming the Vice President.

She observed that the Canadian government values its relationship with Africa, especially Nigeria, and has been “looking forward to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper