Police Arrest 61-yr-old Fake AIG In Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a serial fraudster, who specialised in impersonating legal practitioners and senior law enforcement officers to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the arrest followed a series of petitions and reports at various formations/units of the Police Command, that the impostor, one Olakunle Adesola, a 61 year-old resident of Liberty Estate by Spring Road, AMAC, Abuja, was claiming to be an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The Police said the suspect was finally arrested on Sunday, November 20, 2022 by the FCT Command’s intelligence asset attached to the Anti-Violence Crime section of the State Criminal Investigations department (SCID) at Our Lady Queen of Cathedral Church Area 3, Abuja, where scores of unsuspecting worshippers have reportedly been defrauded.

The Police said, “the suspect’s modus operandi is to impersonate a senior police officer between the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper