President Buhari Hails Chief Of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, At 78





President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of the Government and Nigerians, has warmly felicitated with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on his 78th birthday anniversary on November 24, 2022.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Wednesdays, rejoiced with the former Minister of External Affairs, whose congeniality, brilliance and rectitude, continue to light his path as a scholar, publisher, international diplomat, and technocrat, with records of distinguished service in Nigeria and the United Nations (UN).

President Buhari saluted the Chief of Staff for the courage, experience, and wisdom he has brought to bear on the position, and the difference made in government, after serving as the longest Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations, President of UNICEF, UN Under-Secretary-General, first Special Adviser on Africa to the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur.

As…





Source: Leadership Newspaper