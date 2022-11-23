Qatar 2022: Nigerians Rue Super Eagles’ Absence





With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in full swing in Qatar, the absence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the global soccer showpiece has left the football fans in the country in a state of despair and agony.

Some of the football fans who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports on the streets of Abuja, said watching the World Cup without their national team is shameful and a setback for football development and the unity of the country. Recall that Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost the ticket to the Qatar World Cup to Black stars of Ghana on away goal rule following a disappointing 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. The first leg of the World Cup two-legged play-off matches in Kumasi Ghana ended goalless.

Abiodun Peter, a Nigerian who has chosen to support Senegal to win the coveted trophy that has been elusive for African teams, said it is painful watching the World Cup that Nigeria is not participating.

“I can’t be happy watching the World Cup that Nigeria is not participating in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper