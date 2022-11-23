



World Cup 2022: Morocco Hold Modric’s Croatia To Barren Draw

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Morocco and Croatia played out the third goalless draw in 24 hours at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia failed to show the form that carried them to the final in Russia four years ago as they lacked the punch of the side that went so close in 2018.

There were glimpses of goal for both sides, with Nikola Vlasic going close for Croatia at the end of the first half while Noussair Mazraoui had a header saved for Morocco.

Croatia will now turn their attention to their game against Canada on Sunday, when Morocco will face Belgium.

Croatia’s best moments predictably hinged on Luka Modric, who was given the freedom of the park, floating effortlessly from back to front, with football’s traditional midfield roles seeming not to apply to Croatia’s captain.

One minute he was patrolling in front of his back four, the next hanging off the shoulder of Andrej Kramaric up front, but always looking to open…





Source: Leadership Newspaper