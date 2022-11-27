2023: Tinubu Nigeria’s Best Option–Akinfolarin





Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a member of the federal House of Assembly representing Odigbo, Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji Constituency, Ondo State, Mayowa Akinfolarin, has appealed to Nigerians to cast their votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that he is the best option the country has.

The federal lawmaker said the current realities in Nigeria demand and require that Nigerians embrace only a candidate who has the right qualities to steer the affairs of the nation.

Calling on Nigerians not to let the golden opportunity of voting Tinubu as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor slip off their hand he said, “Going by the current socio-political cum economic realities of our nation, if we must truthfully and objectively agree with the true state of our nation, without shreds of sentiments, agree that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is the right candidate to steer the affairs of the nation come 2023.”

According to him, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper