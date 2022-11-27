I Am Supportive Of Oil Discovery In North-East, Says Peter Obi 





Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated that his administration, if voted into office, would support any initiative that would improve the economy of Nigeria.

Obi stated this in a statement where he denied a statement credited to him in a section of the media that he was opposed to the initiative to commence crude oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe States, describing the report as a ‘fake news’.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the Head of Media of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Diran Onifade, on Sunday, the Labour Party presidential hopeful stated that except the statement he made at the venue of his campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State during his recent outing to the city which was widely reported by the media, he did not grant interview to any journalist on the sidelines.

The statement, which described the report that Obi was opposed to the oil exploration in the North-East as a deliberate mischief by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper