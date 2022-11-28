Educating Rural Nigeria On The Redesigned Naira





On November 23, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari officially launched the new redesigned N1000, N500 and N200 notes. The Central Bank of Nigeria on October 26 made the announcement on redesigning the notes which, it says, will be in circulation from December 15, 2022. The old notes will no longer be in use from January 31, 2023.

That leaves a period of six-to-seven weeks for Nigerians to deposit trillions of naira in commercial banks. And according to the World Bank, there are just over four bank branches for every 100,000 Nigerians. This makes it almost certain that the banks will be overwhelmed. To mitigate this, they been advised to work on Saturdays.

But there will be other challenges. Some of the reasons given by the CBN for redesigning the banknotes include the ease at which counterfeits are made, the fact that the naira has not been redesigned in the last 20 years and, of course, the large amount of cash outside the banking system.

Source: Leadership Newspaper