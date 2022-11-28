Inside NEDC Modern Int’l Cattle Market In Bauchi





Soro in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has over decades grown into a cosmopolitan town, attributable to its ever-increasing famous cattle market that attracts animal traders from far and within the state.

As a result of its growing influence in cattle trading, the aged-long market has since been clutched in terms of space and other social amenities for both human and animal temperament to which expansion has long been overdue.

The present site of the cattle market which holds every Saturday has been crowded.

To address this and ultimately make way for a befitting market, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) built an International Cattle Market in Soro town, equipped with all necessary facilities including water for both human and animal consumption, cattle clinic, animals loading and off-loading gallery, place of worship, and host of others were all put in place.

For over a year now, the New International Cattle Market in Soro town was ready for commissioning…





Source: Leadership Newspaper