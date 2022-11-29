Alleged Partisanship: Call CJN To Order, Group Tells Federal Govt





The Federal Government has been called upon to call the Chief Justice of the Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to order over a political statement credited to him in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, recently.

Making the call in Lagos, the Association of Professionals for a Great Nigeria (APGN) in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Amos Data-John, noted that the comments attributed to the CJN during a dinner held in his honour by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were “outrageous, ignoble and unbecoming of a personality of his stature.”

“We read with utter dismay and surprise, the statement made by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola published in a national daily in which he expressed happiness at Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State being a member of the G5 Governors. For the No. 1 judicial officer in the country to make such partisan and obviously biased comment, is outrageous,

and unbecoming, something that should be condemned…





Source: Leadership Newspaper