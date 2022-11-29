BREAKING: Court Sentences IGP To 3-month Imprisonment For Contempt





A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has sentenced the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to three months in prison for disobeying a valid court order.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice M. O. Olajuwon, held that the IGP should be committed to prison and detained in custody for a period of three months, or until he obeys an order it made since October 21, 2011.

“If at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt,” the court ruled.

The IGP’s committal followed a suit that was filed by a Police officer, Mr. Patrick Okoli, who was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force.

Justice Olajuwon noted that though the Police Service Commission (PSC) recommended Okoli’s reinstatement into the Police Force, a decision that was affirmed by the court, but the IGP refused to comply with the order.

Source: Leadership Newspaper