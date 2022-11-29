Communal Crisis: Gov Umahi Recalls Suspended Traditional Ruler





The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, on Tuesday, approved the recall of the suspended traditional ruler of Ishinkwo-Ukawu autonomous community, Eze Josephat Ikegwu, who was suspended on October 17, 2022, following renewed killings in his community.

Briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Old Government House Abakaliki, the State’s Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, said that the lifting of the suspension was with a caveat that the traditional ruler must ensure that law and order are maintained in his community.

Barr. Orji said, “Exco resolved to lift the suspension of the Traditional Ruler of Isinkwo Ukawu effective 26th day of November, 2022. Exco noted that there had been decorum and abatement of hostilities since the suspension of the traditional ruler.

“Exco directed that the traditional ruler must undertake to continue to keep the peace in the area as a condition for his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper