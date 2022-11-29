Kwara To Expend N3.5bn SURE-P Refund On Teachers, LG Workers’ Salary Arrears





The Kwara State government said it will use the N3.5bn SURE-P (ECA) refund it received on behalf of its 16 local government areas to offset parts of the arrears of salaries of the basic education teachers and local government workers.

The cheering news was broken in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the press secretary of the state’s Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development, Azeez Bolaji.

“In line with the administration’s commitment to use any extra funds to steadily offset the arrears owed to the SUBEB and local government workers and other categories of persons owed by the past administration, a decision has been taken to use the N3.5bn SURE-P Refund to pay the workers. This is a show of good faith and a reassurance that every kobo owed to the workers by the former administration will be paid at every opportunity because it is their legitimate right,” the statement explained.

The statement listed the part-payment to be made to include…





Source: Leadership Newspaper