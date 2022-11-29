Military To Prosecute 886 Boko Haram Terrorists As 323 Udergo Deradicalisation





The Nigerian Military authorities said they have concluded arrangements to prosecute over 886 radical fighters of the Boko Haram terrorist group as the counter-insurgency war has continued to yield very positive results in its renewed operations to wipe out terrorism in the country.

This is just as another 323 terrorists, who willingly gave up their arms to embrace peace, were undergoing the Federal Government’s programme on De-Radicalization, Demobilization and Rehabilitation (DDR) in Gombe State.

Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa, who made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said over 82,237 terrorists and their family members have so far surrendered to troops in various locations in the North-East since July 2021.

Gen. Musa, who described the 886 detained Boko Haram terrorists as “hardened”, said arrangements have been concluded to transfer them to Giwa Project at Kainji in Niger State, for prosecution.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper