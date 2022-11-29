No Winner For 2022 Nigerian National Merit Award – Chairman





Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) has revealed that no one met the requirements for the 2022 Nigerian National Order of Merit Award out of the 32 nominations/applications received from citizens across the country.

The chairman of NNMA governing board, Professor Shekarau Aku, stated this during a press conference, held at the Merit House Complex, Maitama, Abuja.

Professor Aku said this is the second year that no winner has emerged under his leadership, adding that the last time where no winner emerged was in 2019.

“This year, a total of 32 nominations/applications for the Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM. The nominations went through the rigorous process of assessment exercise; none was adjudged to have merited the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award for this year 2022.

“The Nigerian National Merit Award annually advertises for nominations of candidates for the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award in four fields of Engineering/Technology, Medicine, Humanities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper