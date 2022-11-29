Partisan Comment: CJN Has Become A ‘Suspect Awaiting Trial’ — Melaye





The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, has described the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as a ‘suspect awaiting trial’ over his recent partisan comment on the crisis rocking the PDP.

Melaye, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, asked the CJN to resign from office having abused same office by dabbling into partisan politics.

Melaye was reacting to the CJN’s remark about the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, being a member of the aggrieved PDP G5 governors, who are opposed to the party having the presidential candidate and the national chairman from Northern part of the country.

The PDP spokesperson, a two-time member of the National Assembly, said the CJN’s comment had turned him into a person that could not be trusted with fair dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

Melaye said, “With the scandalous conduct of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, it has become…





Source: Leadership Newspaper