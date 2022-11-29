Sprite Zero Partners Marvel Studios To Excite Customers





Sprite Zero Sugar has partnered Marvel Studios in a bid to excite its consumers nationwide.

Hence, the duo formed a global collaboration on a refreshing new campaign tagged ‘Infinite Potential and Zero Limits’ which features limited-edition packaging, new TV creative and a QR-activated AR and digital experience.

This, Sprite added, was to inspire and empower tomorrow’s creative talent to explore and patiently pursue their true gifts.

Speaking on this partnership, Marketing director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yusuf Murtala, explained that Sprite continues to embrace young creative talent and its collaboration with Marvel Studios helps add more depth to the diverse possibilities that the brand offers.

He said: “we showcase our diversity as a brand by fostering an enriching experience for movie enthusiasts in Nigeria. We will continue to deepen our engagement with our beloved consumers by delivering value on a premium scale while providing fun moments during life’s heated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper