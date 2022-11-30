2023: Atiku Storms Ondo, Says APC’s Almost 8-year Rule A Waste





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, at a rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has wasted almost eight years in the life of the country.

Describing the almost eight-year of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as nothing, Atiku said the maladministration of APC was always increasing the suffering of Nigerians daily.

Speaking at the Akure presidential campaign rally to kick-start his presidential campaign in the South-West zone, the PDP presidential candidate added that the 16 years spent by the PDP in administering Nigeria cannot be compared with that of President Buhari’s ruling political party.

According to him, “You can’t compare what the PDP has done in 16 years with what the APC has done in 8 years, they have done nothing.”

While decrying the high rates of unemployment and poverty across the country, Atiku disclosed that the failure of the current…





Source: Leadership Newspaper