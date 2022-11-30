Bauchi Student Kills Friend Over Outing Disagreement





The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Kamaluddeen Musa, 22, for allegedly killing his friend, Usman Umar, 25.

Both Kamaluddeen and Usman were students of a College of Education in Kangere, Bauchi State.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, said a little had altercation ensued between the duo over an outing before the incident.

According to the PPRO, on November 28, 2022, at about 1300hrs, information available to the Command revealed that on the same date at about 0915hrs, Kamaluddeen Musa stabbed his friend, Usman Umar, with a sharp knife in his stomach.

Wakil said upon arrival at the scene, Police detectives evacuated the victim to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi where the victim was certified dead by a medical doctor, while the suspect was immediately arrested.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that both the suspect and the victim were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper