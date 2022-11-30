I’ve No Plan To Relocate Nigeria’s Capital Back To Lagos – Tinubu





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AsiwajuBola Ahmed Tinubu, has dispelled insinuations that he is nursing a plot to relocate Nigeria’s federal capital territory (FCT) from Abuja to Lagos State.

According to rumours making the rounds, Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, has concluded arrangements to return the nation’s capital Lagos 32 years after former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, had relocated it from Lagos to Abuja on December 12, 1991.

Timunu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by director, Media and Publicity, of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, refuted the claim, expressing shock that such a rumour could be hatched.

Onanuga said, “The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council hereby alerts Nigerians about the latest insidious campaign in some parts of the country against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. After exhausting their arsenal of calumnies and character assassination against Tinubu, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper